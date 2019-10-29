(@fidahassanain)

NAB prosecutor could not turn up in the court after which the bench adjourned the hearing till Wednesday.

LAHORE: (Urdu Point/ UrduPoint / UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Oct 29th, 2019) The Lahore High Court has adjourned till Wednesday the hearing of a petition seeking release of Maryam Nawaz on bail in Chaudhary Sugar Mills case after the NAB's prosecutor could not appear in the court.

As hearing commenced, NAB Prosecutor Jahanzeb Bharwana could not appear before the court on which another official of the NAB court requested the court to adjouurn the hearing till Wednesday (tomorrow). At this, the division bench headed by Justic Ali Baqir Najfi put off the hearing till tomorrow.

It is second day when the proceedings was adjourned; on Monday it was adjourned when the counsel of Maryam Nawaz sought time and on Tuesday it was adjourned because the NAB's prosecutor was absent. Howeever, the NAB submitted its reply and opposed Maryam's bail on the grounds given in her petition.

PML-N vice president Maryam Nawaz had moved the petition before the Lahore High Court seeking bail on humanitarian grounds and fundamental rights.

During yesterday's proceedings, the bench put three questions to Maryam Nawaz's counsel that whether an accused on judicial remand can get bail and whether NAB submitted its reply and third question whether Maryam Nawaz visited hospital to inquire after her father former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif.

After these questions, the counsel pleaded the court to adjourn the hearing. The court accepted his plea and adjourned the hearing till Tomorrow.

Maryam Nawaz had moved the petition through her counsel that she should be granted bail on the basis of basic rights and humanitartian grounds.

Last week, the same bench granted bail to former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif on medical grounds in Chaudhary Sugar Mills case. The former prime minsiter was also allowed bail by the IHC in Al-Azizia referencec till Tuesday (tomorrow) on the same medical grounds.