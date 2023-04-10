(@Abdulla99267510)

The clip of the interview conducted by a local TV anchor has generated a new controversy on the social media, forcing Maryam Nawaz to respond that she did not want to give any factually incorrect answer.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-April 10th, 2023) A new video clip of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) senior vice-president Maryam Nawaz in which she can be heard stopping a local tv anchor from airing a question and her response about allegedly possessing BWM car has gone viral on the social media.

“Aik Second, Zara Is ko Katen [One second, cut it out], and tell me about its fact,” said Maryam Nawaz, while ordering the TV anchor , “Suno”.

The facial impression shows her in trouble.

The Anchor says, “Tell me,” . To which Maryam Nawaz said, “Honestly, I don’t know about this. I will check the facts and figures,”.

On it, the anchor says, “You will check the facts,”. Meanwhile, Maryam directs the staff there not to air it.

The anchor responds, “Please don’t worry,”.

When the anchor starts asking her another question she promptly says “don’t do it [record it], let me hear the question first. I don’t have any vehicle brother,”.

The anchor asks her, “ From the UAE Royal family in 2009 and 2010, you..,” Maryam Nawaz interrupts the anchor and asks him “Where is it? Is it in the record?,”.

The anchor responds, “This is in JIT findings. This is in record,”.

“What?” she said.

The anchor said, “it is declared in your returns,”. At this, Maryam says, “I don’t anything about it. When asked if she any BMW vehicle in her possession back in 2009 to which she nodded in negative, and then shows concerns about video recording, saying that whether the conversation was being recorded or not.

“Shut it down please,” she pleads the staff again.

Maryam Nawaz said she does not know anything about it but promised with the anchor that she would be back to him with the facts. In the video that went viral on the social media, Federal Minsiter for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb can be heard saying, "Is ko Rehne do yar [ Dear leave it}.

The video clip of the interview has stormed into the social media as the social media users are sharing it and making different comments.

Responding to the viral video clip, Maryam Nawaz took to Twitter and said, “Probably they are used to lying & expect others to do that too. I did not have the required info and did not want to say anything that was factually not correct,”.