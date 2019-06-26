UrduPoint.com
Maryam Nawaz’s Corruption As Youth Programme Chairman Revealed

Mahnoor Sheikh (@mahnoorsheikh03) 36 seconds ago Wed 26th June 2019 | 11:40 AM

Maryam Nawaz’s corruption as Youth Programme chairman revealed

Audit reports have shown embezzlement of crores of rupees after Maryam Nawaz was disqualified while she was the head of Youth Programme.

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News – 26th June, 2019) An action is going to be taken against Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) vice president Maryam Nawaz over corruption charges.

Renowned journalist Chaudhry Ghulam Hussain while speaking on his tv show said that audit reports have shown embezzlement of crores of rupees after Maryam Nawaz was disqualified while she was the head of Youth Programme.

He said that the amount was most likely used for media campaigns, adding that NAB can summon her anytime over these allegations.

He further said that Michelle Obama had given 70 million to Maryam Nawaz while she was the first lady, this has also been included in the case.

The journalist further said that these people are making deals in the dark of the night and making a fool out of Asif Zardari and Maulana Fazal-ur-Rehman over All Parties Conference.

He said that they are contacting Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan.

