Maryam Nawaz’s Interview To Be Telecast On Aaj TV Today Evening

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 1 minute ago Mon 12th October 2020 | 11:52 AM

Maryam Nawaz’s interview to be telecast on Aaj TV today evening

Hina Pervaiz Butt who calls Maryam Nawaz a “lioness” says that her leader has given answer to every question with courage during the interview.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Oct 12th, 2020) PML-N Vice-President Maryam Nawaz would appear in a tv interview today evening.

Known Journalist and TV anchor Asma Shirazi has conducted interview of Maryam Nawaz which will be telecast on Aaj TV right at 8:00 pm.

Taking to Twitter, PML-N MPA Hina Pervaiz Butt said that the interview would be telecast today evening on Aaj TV.

“The Lioness has given answer to every question with courage,” said the MPA.

Earlier, in last press conference along with JUI-F Chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman, Maryam Nawaz had said that they would launch countrywide movement against the PTI government and reminded her political opponents of her fathers’ achievements for the country.

“Was he a traitor who made this motorway where the fighting jets can land and take off during fight against the country’s enemies?,” she had asked.

She had also criticized PTI government for its wrong policies and said that Democratic Movement’s first gathering would be held in Gujranwala.

