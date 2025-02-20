Maryam Nawaz’s One-year Success Sets Benchmark: Azma Bukhari
Muhammad Irfan Published February 20, 2025 | 05:30 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Feb, 2025) Punjab Information Minister Azma Bukhari has said that it is often said that governments cannot perform in their first year, but the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) has raised the flag of success in both the centre and Punjab within a year.
She said that the Punjab government has delivered results in its very first year, sending a message to all provinces to compete in the politics of service. When people have nothing to say, they only resort to abuses.
She expressed these views during a press conference at DGPR, alongside Punjab Local Government Minister Zeeshan Rafiq. She said that under the leadership of Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif, the performance of the Punjab government in the past year is a remarkable example of success and public service. February holds special significance in the country’s history, she added. After the February 8 elections, the country was on the verge of default, but on February 26, Maryam Nawaz took the oath as chief minister and brought stability to Punjab.
Azma Bukhari further said that the love and success Maryam Nawaz has achieved in one year is unprecedented. She added that the inauguration of road projects in Narowal turned into a public rally, reflecting the people's support for the PML-N and the Punjab chief minister. The same analysts and journalists, who once claimed that the PML-N was finished, are now saying that "our rallies are unsuccessful, exhibiting their double standards". Maryam Nawaz has launched more than 90 historic projects for the people of Punjab during the last one year.
She added that if any province requires a performance report of Maryam Nawaz’s 365 days in office, the provincial government is willing to send it as a gift.
The information minister further said that the PML-N’s performance is their distinguishing mark and it will continue to be. The upcoming year will be even better than the previous one. Their only priority is public service, added Azma.
Local Government Minister Zeeshan Rafiq said the 'Clean Punjab' initiative benefits both the rich and the poor equally. They have earned the public’s trust through cleanliness and infrastructure development. He mentioned that master plans for all districts of Punjab are nearing approval. Soon, every city in Punjab will have a modern system for sanitation and sewerage. In Lahore’s development plan, all informal settlements will also be provided with proper sewerage and other development works, added the minister.
He said that Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz assigned them the task of ensuring cleanliness in all cities and villages. As of today, 140 out of Punjab’s 154 tehsils have been outsourced, while waste management companies are operating directly in the remaining 14 tehsils.
Zeeshan Rafiq added that cleanliness has benefited the economy and the people of Punjab. Under the 'Clean Punjab' project, more than 125,000 jobs will be provided, and so far, over 91,000 jobs have already been given.
