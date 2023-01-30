(@Abdulla99267510)

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Jan 30th, 2023) Minister for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb has released the schedule of countrywide organizational visits of PML-N's Senior Vice President and Chief Organizer Maryam Nawaz.

Maryam Nawaz will address the workers' convention in Bahawalpur on February 1 and the next day the organizational meeting of the party will be held in the city.

In Multan, the convention will be held on 5th February and the organizational meeting on 6th February.

On 9th February, Maryam Nawaz will address a convention in Abbottabad which will be followed by the party's organizational meeting on 10th February.

On 15th February, Maryam Nawaz will address a convention and public gathering in Dera Ghazi Khan and chair the party's organizational meeting the next day.

In Rawalpindi, the PML-N's workers' convention will be on 19th February and the organizational meeting on 20th February.

On 23rd February, Maryam Nawaz Sharif will address the workers' convention in Sargodha and chair the party's organizational meeting the next day.

In Sahiwal, the workers convention will be held on the 27th February and the organizational meeting on 28th February.

In Gujranwala, the workers convention will be held on the 3rd March which will be followed by the party's organizational meeting the next day.

In Sheikhupura, the convention will be held on the 7th March to be followed by the party's organizational meeting the next day.

On the 11th March, the PML-N's convention will be held in Faisalabad. It will be followed by the party's organizational meeting the next day.

In Peshawar, the PML-N workers' convention will take place on the 15th March to be followed by the party's organizational meeting the next day.

In Lahore Division, the PML-N will hold convention on the 19th March while the party's organizational meeting will be held the next day.

Maryam Nawaz will visit Quetta on 23rd March and address the workers' convention there. The next day the party's organizational meeting will be held in Quetta.

In Karachi, the PML-N will hold the workers' convention on the 27th March to be followed by the party's organizational meeting the next day.