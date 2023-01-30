UrduPoint.com

Maryam Nawaz's Schedule Of Countrywide Organizational Visits Released

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published January 30, 2023 | 01:39 PM

Maryam Nawaz's schedule of countrywide organizational visits released

The PML-N senior vice president will address the workers' convention in Bahawalpur on February 1 and the next day the organizational meeting of the party will be held in the city.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Jan 30th, 2023) Minister for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb has released the schedule of countrywide organizational visits of PML-N's Senior Vice President and Chief Organizer Maryam Nawaz.

Maryam Nawaz will address the workers' convention in Bahawalpur on February 1 and the next day the organizational meeting of the party will be held in the city.

In Multan, the convention will be held on 5th February and the organizational meeting on 6th February.

On 9th February, Maryam Nawaz will address a convention in Abbottabad which will be followed by the party's organizational meeting on 10th February.

On 15th February, Maryam Nawaz will address a convention and public gathering in Dera Ghazi Khan and chair the party's organizational meeting the next day.

In Rawalpindi, the PML-N's workers' convention will be on 19th February and the organizational meeting on 20th February.

On 23rd February, Maryam Nawaz Sharif will address the workers' convention in Sargodha and chair the party's organizational meeting the next day.

In Sahiwal, the workers convention will be held on the 27th February and the organizational meeting on 28th February.

In Gujranwala, the workers convention will be held on the 3rd March which will be followed by the party's organizational meeting the next day.

In Sheikhupura, the convention will be held on the 7th March to be followed by the party's organizational meeting the next day.

On the 11th March, the PML-N's convention will be held in Faisalabad. It will be followed by the party's organizational meeting the next day.

In Peshawar, the PML-N workers' convention will take place on the 15th March to be followed by the party's organizational meeting the next day.

In Lahore Division, the PML-N will hold convention on the 19th March while the party's organizational meeting will be held the next day.

Maryam Nawaz will visit Quetta on 23rd March and address the workers' convention there. The next day the party's organizational meeting will be held in Quetta.

In Karachi, the PML-N will hold the workers' convention on the 27th March to be followed by the party's organizational meeting the next day.

Related Topics

Karachi Lahore Multan Faisalabad Peshawar Quetta Maryam Nawaz Sharif Abbottabad Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz Visit Maryam Aurangzeb Sahiwal Sargodha Dera Ghazi Khan Rawalpindi Bahawalpur Gujranwala Sheikhupura February March

Recent Stories

FM arrives in Moscow for talks with Russian leader ..

FM arrives in Moscow for talks with Russian leadership

8 minutes ago
 Police to produce Fawad Chaudhary before court at ..

Police to produce Fawad Chaudhary before court at 3pm today

28 minutes ago
 ETPB seals seven units of Sheikh Rashid's Lal Have ..

ETPB seals seven units of Sheikh Rashid's Lal Haveli

2 hours ago
 UAE President's visit to Islamabad postponed

UAE President's visit to Islamabad postponed

2 hours ago
 UAE offers condolences to Pakistan over victims of ..

UAE offers condolences to Pakistan over victims of Balochistan incident

4 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 30 January 2023

4 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.