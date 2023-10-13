Maryam Nawaz’s son Junaid Safdar confirms divorce

(@Abdulla99267510)

The son of the PML-N senior vice-president asks the media to respect their privacy and expressed his hope for finding peace following this decision.

LONDON: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Oct 13rd, 2023) Junaid Safdar, the son of Maryam Nawaz, who serves as the senior Vice President and Chief Organiser of the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N), has officially confirmed his divorce from his wife, more than two years after their wedding.

Taking to Instagram, Junaid Safdar verified the accuracy of reports regarding his divorce.

Throughout their marriage, Junaid and his wife chose to maintain a low profile and stayed away from the media spotlight. Junaid Safdar issued a plea for privacy, emphasizing that the matter was entirely private. He urged the media to respect their privacy and expressed his hope for finding peace following this decision, adding that he would not provide further comments on the matter. Junaid also conveyed his best wishes to his former wife.

Following the announcement, Junaid Safdar removed all photographs of his former spouse from his Instagram account.

The couple had entered wedlock in August 2021, with their wedding celebrations spanning across London and Pakistan.

The decision to hold multiple ceremonies was due to PML-N leader Nawaz Sharif's self-exile in the United Kingdom during that time.

Ayesha is the daughter of Saif ur Rehman Khan, a former head of the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) and a prominent businessman with interests in Pakistan, Qatar, and various middle Eastern countries.

Ayesha's professional journey led her to become a Director at Redco International, one of the largest industrial and contracting groups operating in Qatar since 1981, with a substantial workforce of 20,000 employees and engineers. Beyond her professional life, Ayesha's interests include reading, horse riding, interior decoration, history, hiking, and a deep appreciation for nature and travel.

Earlier, Ayesha spent her formative years in Qatar, where she received her education in British Primary and secondary schools, achieving distinctions in O and A levels. Later, she pursued higher education at University College London (UCL), graduating with a BEng in Civil Engineering.