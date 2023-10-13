Open Menu

Maryam Nawaz’s Son Junaid Safdar Confirms Divorce

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published October 13, 2023 | 05:24 PM

Maryam Nawaz’s son Junaid Safdar confirms divorce

The son of the PML-N senior vice-president asks the media to respect their privacy and expressed his hope for finding peace following this decision.

LONDON: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Oct 13rd, 2023) Junaid Safdar, the son of Maryam Nawaz, who serves as the senior Vice President and Chief Organiser of the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N), has officially confirmed his divorce from his wife, more than two years after their wedding.

Taking to Instagram, Junaid Safdar verified the accuracy of reports regarding his divorce.

Throughout their marriage, Junaid and his wife chose to maintain a low profile and stayed away from the media spotlight. Junaid Safdar issued a plea for privacy, emphasizing that the matter was entirely private. He urged the media to respect their privacy and expressed his hope for finding peace following this decision, adding that he would not provide further comments on the matter. Junaid also conveyed his best wishes to his former wife.

Following the announcement, Junaid Safdar removed all photographs of his former spouse from his Instagram account.

The couple had entered wedlock in August 2021, with their wedding celebrations spanning across London and Pakistan.

The decision to hold multiple ceremonies was due to PML-N leader Nawaz Sharif's self-exile in the United Kingdom during that time.

Ayesha is the daughter of Saif ur Rehman Khan, a former head of the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) and a prominent businessman with interests in Pakistan, Qatar, and various middle Eastern countries.

Ayesha's professional journey led her to become a Director at Redco International, one of the largest industrial and contracting groups operating in Qatar since 1981, with a substantial workforce of 20,000 employees and engineers. Beyond her professional life, Ayesha's interests include reading, horse riding, interior decoration, history, hiking, and a deep appreciation for nature and travel.

Earlier, Ayesha spent her formative years in Qatar, where she received her education in British Primary and secondary schools, achieving distinctions in O and A levels. Later, she pursued higher education at University College London (UCL), graduating with a BEng in Civil Engineering.

Related Topics

Pakistan Nawaz Sharif Maryam Nawaz Sharif National Accountability Bureau Education Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz Marriage Divorce Wife Qatar London Reading United Kingdom August Muslim Media All From Best Instagram

Recent Stories

UAE Minister of Education, Chinese Vice Minister o ..

UAE Minister of Education, Chinese Vice Minister of Education discuss cooperatio ..

13 minutes ago
 Presight, Samruk-Kazyna announce joint venture to ..

Presight, Samruk-Kazyna announce joint venture to accelerate digital transformat ..

14 minutes ago
 Turkish CG, LCCI President discuss SIFC, See good ..

Turkish CG, LCCI President discuss SIFC, See good results

1 hour ago
 Mohammed bin Rashid issues Decree on new BoD of Se ..

Mohammed bin Rashid issues Decree on new BoD of Security Industry Regulatory Age ..

1 hour ago
 UAE MoFA launches automated protocol and visits se ..

UAE MoFA launches automated protocol and visits services

2 hours ago
 Abdullah bin Zayed, Turkish FM discuss de-escalati ..

Abdullah bin Zayed, Turkish FM discuss de-escalation, protection of civilians in ..

2 hours ago
Pakistan urges world to condemn Indian brutalities ..

Pakistan urges world to condemn Indian brutalities in IIOJK

2 hours ago
 Caretaker PM arrives in Peshawar

Caretaker PM arrives in Peshawar

2 hours ago
 MoE, Abu Dhabi Early Childhood Authority collabora ..

MoE, Abu Dhabi Early Childhood Authority collaborate to promote children’s inv ..

3 hours ago
 HUSSAIN MUHAMMAD JOINS AS CONSUL GENERAL OF PAKIST ..

HUSSAIN MUHAMMAD JOINS AS CONSUL GENERAL OF PAKISTAN TO DUBAI & NORTHERN EMIRATE ..

4 hours ago
 Ambassador Faisal Niaz Tirmizi hosted a delegation ..

Ambassador Faisal Niaz Tirmizi hosted a delegation of dellsons group at Embassy ..

4 hours ago
 ICC World Cup 2023: New Zealand opt to field again ..

ICC World Cup 2023: New Zealand opt to field against Bangladesh

4 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan