Maryam never tags Modi on twitter to demand justice for Kashmiris: Farrukh Habib

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Oct, 2021 ) :Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting Farrukh Habib on Saturday singled out Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Vice President Maryam Safdar's tweet which apparently supported Indian propaganda against Pakistan.

In a tweet, he said there was not an iota of doubt that Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi made Maryam Safdar an in charge of anti-Pakistan propaganda.

Farrukh said Maryam Safdar had never tagged Modi on twitter to demand justice for Kashmiris.