Maryam officially launches PML-N election campaign from Okara today

OKARA: (UrduPoint/Pakistan Point Mews-Jan 15th, 2024) Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Senior Vice-President and Chief Organizer Maryam Nawaz on Monday officially launched the party's election campaign, commending the unwavering support of the people for Nawaz Sharif despite challenging times.

Maryam Nawaz asserted that those responsible for injustices against Nawaz were facing justice, referencing the recent resignations of two Supreme Court judges.

She remarked on their abrupt departure, stating they were acting like pharaohs but now fleeing like rats.

The PMLN chief Organizer was addressing a rally at Iqbal Stadium in Okara. On her way to Okara, a lively crowd welcomed Maryam at Phoolnagar.

Maryam criticized PTI, suggesting that they should have a "petrol bomb" as their election symbol to reflect their true nature.

She accused the PTI chairman of favoritism and losing support. Maryam highlighted the end of decisions influenced by certain individuals, emphasizing the exposure of cheating.

Despite Nawaz's repeated removal from office, Maryam urged the crowd to give Nawaz Sharif a substantial mandate for effective governance.

She stated that Nawaz was already working on plans for affordable services, ensuring basic rights for women, and improving health and education facilities at the district level after the February 8 elections.