Maryam Officially Launches PML-N Election Campaign From Okara Today
Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published January 15, 2024 | 04:32 PM
The PMLN senior vice-president criticizes PTI, suggesting that they should have a "petrol bomb" as their election symbol to reflect their true nature.
OKARA: (UrduPoint/Pakistan Point Mews-Jan 15th, 2024) Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Senior Vice-President and Chief Organizer Maryam Nawaz on Monday officially launched the party's election campaign, commending the unwavering support of the people for Nawaz Sharif despite challenging times.
Maryam Nawaz asserted that those responsible for injustices against Nawaz were facing justice, referencing the recent resignations of two Supreme Court judges.
She remarked on their abrupt departure, stating they were acting like pharaohs but now fleeing like rats.
The PMLN chief Organizer was addressing a rally at Iqbal Stadium in Okara. On her way to Okara, a lively crowd welcomed Maryam at Phoolnagar.
Maryam criticized PTI, suggesting that they should have a "petrol bomb" as their election symbol to reflect their true nature.
She accused the PTI chairman of favoritism and losing support. Maryam highlighted the end of decisions influenced by certain individuals, emphasizing the exposure of cheating.
Despite Nawaz's repeated removal from office, Maryam urged the crowd to give Nawaz Sharif a substantial mandate for effective governance.
She stated that Nawaz was already working on plans for affordable services, ensuring basic rights for women, and improving health and education facilities at the district level after the February 8 elections.
Recent Stories
PTI withdraws from SC plea seeking level-playing field
ECP urges all political parties to submit list of candidates on general seats
Save on your holiday or stopover to Dubai this winter with Emirates
Haier Brand Seminar 2024 Leading Together; Transformation, Localization, Digital ..
Bushra Bibi challenges Nikah case during iddat in IHC
Shadab Khan shares heartwarming marriage tale
ECP declines to further delay elections from Feb 8 on Senate resolution
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 15 January 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 15 January 2024
Shaheen reveals main reason behind defeat in 2nd T20I match
New Zealand beat Pakistan by 22 runs in Second T20I clash
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 14 January 2024
More Stories From Pakistan
-
10 plots sealed over illegal commercial use9 minutes ago
-
Additional Session Judge Haripur acquits accused of double murder case9 minutes ago
-
Homage paid to Urdu poet Mohsin Naqvi on his death anniversary9 minutes ago
-
New BoD of Lahore Parking Company formed9 minutes ago
-
Rs 8 billion allocates for expansion of Begum Nusrat Bhutto Airport Sukkur19 minutes ago
-
Posters urge people to voice for demand of UN resolutions19 minutes ago
-
PTI withdraws from SC plea seeking level-playing field20 minutes ago
-
ECP urges all political parties to submit list of candidates on general seats28 minutes ago
-
Shamshad Khan expresses grief over demise of four election employees in Sindh39 minutes ago
-
Anti-dengue measures reviewed49 minutes ago
-
Police arrested 32 suspects, seized weapons49 minutes ago
-
GE2024: PID strives to foster electoral understanding among masses59 minutes ago