Maryam, only real political opponent of Imran: Spokesperson of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Leader Nawaz Sharif, Muhammad Zubair

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Feb, 2023 ) :Spokesperson of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Leader Nawaz Sharif, Muhammad Zubair said on Tuesday that Maryam Nawaz was a popular leader in the country politics and the only genuine political opponent of Imran Khan.

Talking to a private media channel, he made it clear that the PML-N's popularity was moving up day by day, and said that the PML-N was still a dominant party in the country.

Criticizing Imran Khan, he said that Chairman PTI made a false narrative of a foreign conspiracy and had now backtracked from it.

Imran's politics of chanting hollow slogans had been buried, he said, adding that Khan did nothing for common man's welfare and only misled the public with his lie-based narratives.