Maryam Passport; NAB Seeks Time To File Reply In LHC

Sumaira FH 5 minutes ago Mon 16th December 2019 | 05:30 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Dec, 2019 ) :A Lahore High Court (LHC) division bench on Monday adjourned hearing of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Vice President Maryam Nawaz's application for return of her passport till Dec 24.

The bench adjourned the proceedings after National Accountability Bureau (NAB) prosecutor sought time for filing a reply.

He assured that the reply would be filed by the next date of hearing.

The bench, headed by Justice Ali Baqar Najfi, heard the application filed by the PML-N's vice president.

Maryam had pleaded with the court for return of her passport which was surrendered before the court for availing bail in Chaudhry Sugar Mills case.

She submitted that she wanted to visit her ailing father in London.

