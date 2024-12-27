Open Menu

Maryam Pays Rich Tribute To Major Owais Shaheed

Faizan Hashmi Published December 27, 2024 | 06:40 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Dec, 2024) Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif has paid rich tributes to Major Muhammad Owais, who embraced martyrdom in an operation against Khawarij terrorists in North Waziristan.

The CM, in her message, said that the nation is worried about losing its brave young men like Major Muhammad Owais.

She added that the entire nation is united in the war against terrorism, and firmly stands by Pakistan Army in this great mission. Maryam Nawaz offered sincere condolences and expressed her heartfelt sympathies with the bereaved family.

