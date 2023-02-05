Maryam pays tributes to Kashmiris' struggle for self determination

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Feb, 2023 ) :Senior Vice President and Chief Organiser Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) Maryam Nawaz expressing solidarity with Kashmiris of Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu & Kashmir (IIOJK) paid tributes to spirit of its people for continuing struggle for the right to self determination.

In her message on the Kashmir Solidarity Day on Sunday, she said despite illegal occupation of Indian forces, hearts of the Kashmiri people were with Pakistan. The Kashmiris wanted implementation on the United Nation Security Council's resolutions besides continuing their struggle for their rights as per the UN resolutions, she added.

Maryam Nawaz said Indian government had been deviating from the UN resolutions but could never suppress voice and struggle of the Kashmiris. Men, women, children and youth of the occupied valley had rendered supreme sacrifices of their lives for their independence from Indian illegal occupation.

Pakistan would continue its moral, political and diplomatic support to people of heldKashmir till the right to self determination, she said.