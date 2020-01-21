UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Maryam Plea For Removal From ECL Adjourned

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Tue 21st January 2020 | 07:38 PM

Maryam plea for removal from ECL adjourned

A Lahore High Court (LHC) division bench on Tuesday adjourned hearing of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Vice President Maryam Nawaz's petition for removal of her name from the exit control list (ECL) and return of her passport till first week of February

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jan, 2020 ) :A Lahore High Court (LHC) division bench on Tuesday adjourned hearing of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Vice President Maryam Nawaz's petition for removal of her name from the exit control list (ECL) and return of her passport till first week of February.

The bench adjourned the proceedings after Maryam Nawaz's counsel sought time for preparation.

The bench comprising Justice Muhammad Tariq Abbasi and Justice Chaudhry Mushtaq Ahmad heard the petition, filed by the PML-N vice president.

Maryam Nawaz had pleaded with the court for removal of her name from the ECL. She also requested to grant her "one-time permission" to travel abroad for six weeks from the date of departure and release of her passport.

Related Topics

Hearing Pakistan Lahore High Court Maryam Nawaz Sharif Exit Control List Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz February Muslim From Court

Recent Stories

Mohammed bin Rashid issues Decree on Emirates Inte ..

10 minutes ago

UAQ Ruler condoles Custodian of Two Holy Mosques o ..

40 minutes ago

Prince Harry starts new life with Meghan in Canada ..

2 minutes ago

Seminar on 'Let's start dialogue on drugs use prev ..

2 minutes ago

Venezuela's Guaido to meet British Prime Minister ..

2 minutes ago

Usman Buzdar reviews progress on ADP

2 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.