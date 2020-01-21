Maryam plea for removal from ECL adjourned

(@FahadShabbir)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jan, 2020 ) :A Lahore High Court (LHC) division bench on Tuesday adjourned hearing of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Vice President Maryam Nawaz's petition for removal of her name from the exit control list (ECL) and return of her passport till first week of February.

The bench adjourned the proceedings after Maryam Nawaz's counsel sought time for preparation.

The bench comprising Justice Muhammad Tariq Abbasi and Justice Chaudhry Mushtaq Ahmad heard the petition, filed by the PML-N vice president.

Maryam Nawaz had pleaded with the court for removal of her name from the ECL. She also requested to grant her "one-time permission" to travel abroad for six weeks from the date of departure and release of her passport.