Open Menu

Maryam Prioritises Healthcare Overhaul In Punjab

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 02, 2024 | 07:25 PM

Maryam prioritises healthcare overhaul in Punjab

Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz has emphasised her government's commitment to providing top-notch healthcare facilities to people

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Mar, 2024) Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz has emphasised her government's commitment to providing top-notch healthcare facilities to people.

Chairing a comprehensive three-hour session here on Saturday, she focused on restructuring the health system and outlined plans for a robust five-year strategy aimed at upgrading the health department and enhancing services at rural health centres (RHCs) and dispensaries.

One of the key highlights of the meeting was the announcement of a specialised hospital dedicated to offering advanced cancer treatment to underprivileged patients. Maryam stressed the importance of public awareness campaigns and health screenings, particularly targeting maternal and child health at the basic health unit (BHU) level.

Approving phased reforms and stringent oversight measures, she mandated the availability of doctors, paramedical staff, medicines, and essential medical equipment in all provincial hospitals.

To ensure transparency, she ordered for formation of a health advisory council comprising government officials, healthcare professionals, and public representatives.

The CM also emphasised standardising the design and functionality of BHUs and RHCs and ordered for immediate provision of free medicines to patients. Plans were set in motion in the meeting to deploy mobile health units to rural areas and suburban communities, with a pilot project slated to kick off in Lahore.

Maryam underscored her commitment to merit-based appointments to the management of public sector hospitals, vowing zero tolerance for corruption and nepotism. The meeting, attended by key officials including Secretary Health Ali Jan and former senator Pervez Rasheed, reflected a concerted effort to revamp Punjab's healthcare landscape for betterment of its citizens.

Related Topics

Lahore Corruption Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif Punjab Mobile Pervez Rasheed Cancer All Government

Recent Stories

Heavy snowfall blocks Garamchishma road in Chitral

Heavy snowfall blocks Garamchishma road in Chitral

5 minutes ago
 US academics call on Punjab governor

US academics call on Punjab governor

5 minutes ago
 77,000 kites confiscated this year

77,000 kites confiscated this year

5 minutes ago
 Rain to have salutary impact on wheat

Rain to have salutary impact on wheat

5 minutes ago
 AC Dera visits various areas, checks drainage syst ..

AC Dera visits various areas, checks drainage system of rain water

7 minutes ago
 UK-Pakistan Inward Trade Mission visits SCCI

UK-Pakistan Inward Trade Mission visits SCCI

7 minutes ago
LWMC begins cleanliness awareness campaign in city

LWMC begins cleanliness awareness campaign in city

7 minutes ago
 PHA DG reviews arrangements for floral festival

PHA DG reviews arrangements for floral festival

28 minutes ago
 Teenage girl abducted in Taxila

Teenage girl abducted in Taxila

13 minutes ago
 What we know about Gaza aid convoy deaths

What we know about Gaza aid convoy deaths

13 minutes ago
 Sukkur IBA awards over 292 degrees in 10th Convoca ..

Sukkur IBA awards over 292 degrees in 10th Convocation

13 minutes ago
 Punjab CM believes in practical measures, not holl ..

Punjab CM believes in practical measures, not hollow slogans: Azma

13 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan