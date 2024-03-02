Maryam Prioritises Healthcare Overhaul In Punjab
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 02, 2024 | 07:25 PM
Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz has emphasised her government's commitment to providing top-notch healthcare facilities to people
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Mar, 2024) Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz has emphasised her government's commitment to providing top-notch healthcare facilities to people.
Chairing a comprehensive three-hour session here on Saturday, she focused on restructuring the health system and outlined plans for a robust five-year strategy aimed at upgrading the health department and enhancing services at rural health centres (RHCs) and dispensaries.
One of the key highlights of the meeting was the announcement of a specialised hospital dedicated to offering advanced cancer treatment to underprivileged patients. Maryam stressed the importance of public awareness campaigns and health screenings, particularly targeting maternal and child health at the basic health unit (BHU) level.
Approving phased reforms and stringent oversight measures, she mandated the availability of doctors, paramedical staff, medicines, and essential medical equipment in all provincial hospitals.
To ensure transparency, she ordered for formation of a health advisory council comprising government officials, healthcare professionals, and public representatives.
The CM also emphasised standardising the design and functionality of BHUs and RHCs and ordered for immediate provision of free medicines to patients. Plans were set in motion in the meeting to deploy mobile health units to rural areas and suburban communities, with a pilot project slated to kick off in Lahore.
Maryam underscored her commitment to merit-based appointments to the management of public sector hospitals, vowing zero tolerance for corruption and nepotism. The meeting, attended by key officials including Secretary Health Ali Jan and former senator Pervez Rasheed, reflected a concerted effort to revamp Punjab's healthcare landscape for betterment of its citizens.
Recent Stories
Heavy snowfall blocks Garamchishma road in Chitral
US academics call on Punjab governor
77,000 kites confiscated this year
Rain to have salutary impact on wheat
AC Dera visits various areas, checks drainage system of rain water
UK-Pakistan Inward Trade Mission visits SCCI
LWMC begins cleanliness awareness campaign in city
PHA DG reviews arrangements for floral festival
Teenage girl abducted in Taxila
What we know about Gaza aid convoy deaths
Sukkur IBA awards over 292 degrees in 10th Convocation
Punjab CM believes in practical measures, not hollow slogans: Azma
More Stories From Pakistan
-
US academics call on Punjab governor5 minutes ago
-
77,000 kites confiscated this year5 minutes ago
-
Rain to have salutary impact on wheat5 minutes ago
-
AC Dera visits various areas, checks drainage system of rain water7 minutes ago
-
LWMC begins cleanliness awareness campaign in city7 minutes ago
-
PHA DG reviews arrangements for floral festival28 minutes ago
-
Teenage girl abducted in Taxila13 minutes ago
-
Sukkur IBA awards over 292 degrees in 10th Convocation13 minutes ago
-
Punjab CM believes in practical measures, not hollow slogans: Azma13 minutes ago
-
Meeting reviews vast opportunities for domestic, foreign investment in KP-BoIT13 minutes ago
-
Steps to control inflation, food items to be ensured on govt rates7 minutes ago
-
Rescue 1122 averts major tragedy7 minutes ago