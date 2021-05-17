Maryam put people lives at risk

City-chapter leaders of Pakistan Tehreek Insaf (PML-N) on Monday termed Maryam Nawaz visit to Sheikhupura is a blatant violation of the COVID-19 Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) and a contempt for the safety and welfare of people

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th May, 2021 ) :City-chapter leaders of Pakistan Tehreek Insaf (PML-N) on Monday termed Maryam Nawaz visit to Sheikhupura is a blatant violation of the COVID-19 Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) and a contempt for the safety and welfare of people.

Talking to APP, Vice President PTI Rawalpindi city Mian Imran Hayat said despite knowing the dangers of the deadly virus and a threat alert already issued by the National Command and Control Center(NCOC), she put the people's life into danger amid rising cases of COVID-19.

He questioned why it was necessary for her to pay a visit to party member Latif's family in Sheikhupura who was arrested on charges of committing treason.

District President PTI Traders wing Shahid Qayyum Mughal also criticized the PML N vice president Maryam Nawaz for gathering people at the residence of PML MNA Javed Latif amid the worsening COVID-19 situation in the county, adding PML N was dramatizing the spectacle in the country.

He asked the opposition parties to avoid risking peoples' lives by holding public gathering during a pandemic and resolve issues through dialogue.

