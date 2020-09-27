Maryam putting pressure on MNA to not register case against Talal : Shahbaz Gill

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Sep, 2020 ) :Special Assistant to the Prime Minister for political Communications Dr Shahbaz Gill on Saturday said Pakistan Muslim League- N leader Maryam Nawaz was putting pressure on her party MNA to not register harassment case against Talal Chaudhry.

Talking to a private news channel, he claimed that Talal was not there to discuss party matters at 3am but to harass the woman MNA.

He said police should take immediate action and deploy security at her home and take legal action against Talal Chaudhry, adding that this incident brings the real face of PML-N before the people.