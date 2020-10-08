ISLAMABAD, Oct 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Oct, 2020 ) :Minister for Information and Broadcasting Senator Shibli Faraz Wednesday said the PML-N vice-president Maryam Nawaz was raising non-issues having no links with people's real problems.

Talking to a private news channel, he said Maryam Nawaz wanted the people to defend her looted money as she was caught involved in massive corruption and money laundering.

The minister said Maryam Nawaz always desired for electoral process which suits them and pave ways for her party's win, but such is impossible in current scenario. Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) was trying to create chaos and anarchy in the country through their plans and media statements.