Maryam Receives Her Passport From LHC

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published October 04, 2022 | 06:10 PM

Maryam receives her passport from LHC

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Oct, 2022 ) :Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Vice President Maryam Nawaz on Tuesday received her passport from the Lahore High Court (LHC).

Accompanied by her counsel Amjad Pervaiz Advocate and PML-N leader Pervaiz Rasheed, she reached the high court and received her passport from the deputy registrar judicial after signing the necessary documents for the purpose.

A day earlier, a three-member LHC bench had ordered the court deputy registrar judicial to return the passport of Maryam Nawaz, while allowing a civil miscellaneous application, filed by her for the purpose.

Maryam Nawaz had surrendered her passport to the LHC deputy registrar judicial for securing bail in the Chaudhry Sugar Mills case, in 2019.

