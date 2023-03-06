UrduPoint.com

Maryam Resolves To Make Youth Vibrant Part Of PML-N

Muhammad Irfan Published March 06, 2023 | 03:50 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Mar, 2023 ) :A meeting of the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Youth Wing Punjab chapter held here under the chairmanship of Senior Vice President and Chief Organizer Maryam Nawaz, reviewed organizational structure and activities in detail besides taking decisions to further active the youth wing.

The meeting was attended by divisional, district presidents, general secretaries and other office bearers.

Recommendations to improve performance of the youth wing on social media as well as active presence on multiple social media platforms were given a final shape during the meeting. The youth wing office bearers were assigned the duties in that regard.

Speaking on the occasion, Maryam Nawaz termed the youth real strength of the party and said that their participation in organizational matters would be ensured.

She regretted that negative thinking was deliberately promoted among the youth during the previous four years rule of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf.

Maryam Nawaz said the youth were future of the nation and expressed the resolve to bring them in decision making process in order to make them empowered.

The PML-N had become a youth representative party in a true sense as the party had credit of initiating various schemes aimed at providing better employment and business opportunities to the youth. Shehbaz Sharif had introduced education friendly Punjab Education Endowment Fund project, whereas, interest free loan scheme was also a project of the PML-N.

Maryam Nawaz said that under the Small and Medium Enterprises, all out assistance was being offered to the youth to start their own business. The youth were attractedtowards latest technology by providing them laptops while local and internationalscholarships were also provided to shining and deserving students.

