ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jun, 2019 ) :Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan Wednesday said PML-N leader Maryam Safdar had nothing to do with the problems being faced by the poor people as she was doing politics of personal interests.

Maryam Safdar should, however, keep in her mind that their days of ruling the country had now ended as the apex court had declared her father Nawaz Sharif a dishonest person, she said while talking to Pakistan Television.

Dr Firdous said the Sharif family had been involved in looting and plundering the national wealth for generations as declared by the courts. The family had started making a hue and cry with the announcement of Prime Minister Imran Khan to constitute a commission to unveil the corrupt practices of those, including the Sharif family, who were in government during the last decade.

The governments of both Asif Ali Zardari and the Sharifs had taken loans amounting to Rs 24,000 billion, but instead of using the same for boosting the national economy, they had only made fortunes for their families, she added.

She said being a former prime minister, Nawaz Sharif should inform the nation as to how he had built the Raiwind palace and made huge assets abroad.

Dr Firdous said Prime Minister Imran Khan was a saviour for the country, who was taking many measures for the uplift and well-being of the people. Before criticizing the prime minister, the opposition leadership being involved in corrupt practices, should look inward, she added.

She said it was the priority of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf's government to make the state more stable and strong and it had taken a number of steps for the purpose. She said if the law was strictly followed, the people, irrespective of their influence, would have to go to jail for their wrongdoings.