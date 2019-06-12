UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Maryam Safdar Doing Politics Of Self-interest, Has Nothing To Do With People's Problems: Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 5 minutes ago Wed 12th June 2019 | 11:16 PM

Maryam Safdar doing politics of self-interest, has nothing to do with people's problems: Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan

Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan Wednesday said PML-N leader Maryam Safdar had nothing to do with the problems being faced by the poor people as she was doing politics of personal interests

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jun, 2019 ) :Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan Wednesday said PML-N leader Maryam Safdar had nothing to do with the problems being faced by the poor people as she was doing politics of personal interests.

Maryam Safdar should, however, keep in her mind that their days of ruling the country had now ended as the apex court had declared her father Nawaz Sharif a dishonest person, she said while talking to Pakistan Television.

Dr Firdous said the Sharif family had been involved in looting and plundering the national wealth for generations as declared by the courts. The family had started making a hue and cry with the announcement of Prime Minister Imran Khan to constitute a commission to unveil the corrupt practices of those, including the Sharif family, who were in government during the last decade.

The governments of both Asif Ali Zardari and the Sharifs had taken loans amounting to Rs 24,000 billion, but instead of using the same for boosting the national economy, they had only made fortunes for their families, she added.

She said being a former prime minister, Nawaz Sharif should inform the nation as to how he had built the Raiwind palace and made huge assets abroad.

Dr Firdous said Prime Minister Imran Khan was a saviour for the country, who was taking many measures for the uplift and well-being of the people. Before criticizing the prime minister, the opposition leadership being involved in corrupt practices, should look inward, she added.

She said it was the priority of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf's government to make the state more stable and strong and it had taken a number of steps for the purpose. She said if the law was strictly followed, the people, irrespective of their influence, would have to go to jail for their wrongdoings.

Related Topics

Pakistan Nawaz Sharif Imran Khan Asif Ali Zardari Raiwind Prime Minister Poor Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz Jail Firdous Ashiq Awan Same Hue Family Government Billion PTV Court Opposition

Recent Stories

French Parliament Passes Confidence Vote in Philip ..

3 seconds ago

Pakistan strongly condemns Houthis' missile attack ..

5 seconds ago

Pentagon Has No Intention of Correcting Serious F- ..

7 seconds ago

Iran president expects 'positive change' if US end ..

8 seconds ago

EU Human Rights Commissioner Calls for Release of ..

11 seconds ago

Crime Journalist Shot Dead in Southeast Mexico - R ..

5 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.