Maryam Safdar Not With Her Father's Narrative: Sh Rashid

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Sat 14th November 2020 | 05:20 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Nov, 2020 ) :Railways Minister Sheikh Rashid Ahmad Saturday said that Pakistan Muslim League-N (PML-N) leader Maryam Safdar had rejected the narrative of her father.

Addressing a press conference at the Pakistan Railways (PR) headquarters here, he said that all member parties of the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) were not supporting the pro-Indian narrative of Nawaz Sharif.

He said that Nawaz had expressed his irresponsible, immature and dangerous mindset by targeting two senior generals in his speeches, whereas the Army had made it clear that it always committed to supporting the elected government without any political agenda.

He said that the PDM was running its politics on the narrative that the Army should keep distance from politics while its leaders were instigating generals to topple the elected government.

"The PDM itself is involving the forces in politics," he added.

He said that Shehbaz Sharif was president of the PML-N, but he had been cornered by Maryam. The minister said that Jehangir Tareen had returned to the country so Nawaz should also come back.

He forecast that the PML-N could not survive under Nawaz Sharif's leadership and it would divide into factions from late December to February.

He said that the enemy could not see improvement in the economy and China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) projects; therefore, he was utilising its people in Pakistan against the country.

He said that India wanted to destabilise Pakistan from inside as it could never defeat Pakistan on borders due to the strong Army of the country.

He said that Indian secret agency RAW had gathered all anti-Pakistan groups in Balochistan and Afghanistan against Pakistan so terrorist activities could be expected now especially in big cities and in big gatherings.

He said that another threat was the 2nd wave of coronavirus which could be dangerous in the upcoming days. Therefore, he suggested to people to avoid going to any public gatherings for the safety of themselves and their families.

Commenting on the Gilgit-Baltistan (GB) elections, Sh Rashid said that the PTI would stay on the top in getting seats in the GB elections, Pakistan People's Party (PPP) would be the second, independants were expected to remain on the third position while the PML-N would be able to gain hardly fourth position.

He said that the GB elections would strengthen the PTI and Prime Minister Imran Khan further.

To a question, he said that Imran Khan was working hard on inflation and people would enjoy a reasonable reduction in prices by the end of December.

To another question about responding India in its own land, he said that Pakistan never desired war or unrest in the region; however, he said every child of the nation would defend his homeland, if enemy attempted to impose war on the country.

Regarding the Main Line-1 (ML-1) project, the minister said that feasibility on the PR side was complete and soon the tenders would be opened for the project.

The minister said that Karachi Circular Railways was going to be operative from Nov 19 on the direction of the Supreme Court.

He said that amount for the pensions of the railways employees had been approved.

