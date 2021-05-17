Maryam Safdar risks public life by holding political gatherings: Farrukh Habib

Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting Farrukh Habib Monday said Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Maryam Safdar was putting the public life in danger by holding political gatherings for personal gains

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th May, 2021 ) :Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting Farrukh Habib Monday said Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Maryam Safdar was putting the public life in danger by holding political gatherings for personal gains.

The minister, in a tweet, said the masses showed responsibility and followed the directives of National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) that helped in bringing down the number of coronavirus (COVID-19) cases in the country, but on the other hand, it was regrettable that Maryam Safdar was holding political gatherings in sheer violation of the COVID-19 Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) and putting the public life at risk for personal interests, he added.