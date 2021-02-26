UrduPoint.com
Maryam Safdar Spreading Hatred Among People For Political Mileage: Dr Firdous

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Fri 26th February 2021 | 12:27 AM

Maryam Safdar spreading hatred among people for political mileage: Dr Firdous

Special Assistant to Chief Minister on Information Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan on Thursday said that Maryam Safdar was spreading hatred among people for gaining political mileage

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Feb, 2021 ) :Special Assistant to Chief Minister on Information Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan on Thursday said that Maryam Safdar was spreading hatred among people for gaining political mileage.

Talking to media outside Punjab Assembly, she said the government would apprise people about the facts when some political pygmies would spread lies.

She alleged that RO and the District Monitoring Officer violated the ECP rules and acted as PML-N facilitators in Daska.

After a detailed decision of the ECP, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) would set its priorities, she said.

Dr Firdous said that legal notice would be issued to Uzma Bukhari for levelling baseless allegations of rigging and she should bring out proof if there was any or she should tender an apology.

Responding to a question, the SACM said that 11-party alliance was afraid of Imran Khan as he was fighting for honesty and transparency in politics. She said that tall claims of holding a long march had met a natural death.

To another question, she said the PML-N had followed the policy of giving respect to money by giving a vote to Yousuf Raza Gilani.

She said that credit went to Prime Minister Imran Khan that the ECP was acting as an autonomous and independent state institution.

