Maryam, Safdar's Appeals Adjourned In Avenfield Reference

Wed 04th August 2021

Maryam, Safdar's appeals adjourned in Avenfield reference

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Aug, 2021 ) :The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Wednesday adjourned hearing of Maryam Nawaz and her husband's appeal against their conviction in Avenfield Property reference.

The hearing was adjourned without the further proceeding due to the leave of Justice Mohsin Akhter Kayani, a member of division bench hearing the case.

An Accountability Court on July 6, 2018 had convicted former prime minister Nawaz Sharif, Maryam Nawaz and Mohammad Safdar in the Avenfield apartments reference.

The three were granted bail in September that year and have been on bail since the. Mr. Sharif was later arrested in Al Azizia Steel Mills reference after his conviction, but got bail on medical grounds.

However, later he was declared absconder by IHC over continuous disappearance.

