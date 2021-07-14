(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jul, 2021 ) :Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Political Communication, Dr Shahbaz Gill Wednesday said that Maryam Safdar's propaganda based on lies and deception had dashed to the ground.

Responding to a statement of PML-N leader, Maryam Safdar, he said, the people of Kashmir are well aware of the activities of the pro-Indian elements, adding, Kashmiris would expose such elements by defeating them in the AJK elections.

Politically immature persons are engaged in negative propaganda on economy instead of telling their performance in Kashmir, he added.

The people of Kashmir have come to know the reality of incompetence in the last five years. The living standards of the people of Kashmir had deteriorated instead of improving, he said.

The people had announced their decision in 2018 by electing Imran Khan, Shahbaz Gill added.

The majority of Kashmir's population is overseas Pakistanis, he said adding, the overseas Pakistanis helped Pakistan's economy by sending historic remittances.

The Pakistanis living around the globe by sending $29.4 billion gave decision in favor of Imran Khan, he said and added, the economy stood on its feet during Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) regime.

90 per cent increase in the vehicles' sales is an indication of improved living standards of the people of the country, he said adding, large scale manufacturing growth of 14.57% is a sign of improvement in the economy.