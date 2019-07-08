UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Maryam Safdar's 'save Daddy Campaign' Flopped: Firdous

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 28 seconds ago Mon 08th July 2019 | 09:50 AM

Maryam Safdar's 'save daddy campaign' flopped: Firdous

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jul, 2019 ) :Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan said on Monday that after the statement of the judge of accountability court, "Save Daddy campaign" has flopped.

In a tweet the SAPM said that people of Pakistan elect the Prime Minister, and it were the masses who had thrown the looters out of the system by the power of vote.

She said that there was no restriction on day dreaming of Mrs Safdar Awan.

She said when they failed in organising a public rally in Mandi Bahauddin, they organised a corner meeting.

She said now the PML- N had no support of Patwaris, district management, and police for organizing public rallies, they were trying to hold workers conventions.

Related Topics

Pakistan Prime Minister Police Vote Firdous Ashiq Awan Mandi Bahauddin Court

Recent Stories

Electricity Tariff Incentive Programme will improv ..

10 hours ago

Special Olympics UAE issues study on impact of Abu ..

10 hours ago

Team Abu Dhabi maintains overall lead in the 2019 ..

10 hours ago

Theyab bin Mohamed opens Zayed Centre for Research ..

11 hours ago

Suhail Al Mazrouei heads UAE delegation at meeting ..

11 hours ago

Mubadala World Tennis Championship 2019 tickets sa ..

11 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.