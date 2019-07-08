(@imziishan)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jul, 2019 ) :Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan said on Monday that after the statement of the judge of accountability court, "Save Daddy campaign" has flopped.

In a tweet the SAPM said that people of Pakistan elect the Prime Minister, and it were the masses who had thrown the looters out of the system by the power of vote.

She said that there was no restriction on day dreaming of Mrs Safdar Awan.

She said when they failed in organising a public rally in Mandi Bahauddin, they organised a corner meeting.

She said now the PML- N had no support of Patwaris, district management, and police for organizing public rallies, they were trying to hold workers conventions.