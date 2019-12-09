Maryam seeking court permission to go abroad strange: Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan

(@FahadShabbir)

Special Assistant to the Prime Minister (SAPM) on Information and Broadcasting Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan Monday said in the presence of attendants in London, it was strange that Maryam Nawaz had approached the court seeking permission for going abroad to look after her ailing father Mian Nawaz Sharif

Nawaz's brother, two absconding sons, one daughter and her father-in-law, grandchildren and a nephew, who was were related to the TT (telegraphic transfer) mafia, were already in England to look after him, she said in posts on her Twitter handle.

She said Prime Minister Imran Khan was determined to ensure equal implementation of law for all. His government was legitimate for the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz leaders it it was in their favour, but for doing politics, they termed it 'bogus', she added.

The SAPM said going abroad of a convicted person to look after some ailing person was against the law of the land. Keeping in view such favourable treatment being meted out to the Sharifs, other prisoners in the Pakistani jails felt as to why they were being discriminated, she added.