UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Maryam Set Wrong Precedence Of Taking Procession Before Appearance Of National Institutions: Kamran Bangash

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Wed 24th March 2021 | 05:14 PM

Maryam set wrong precedence of taking procession before appearance of national institutions: Kamran Bangash

Special Assistance to the Chief Minister on Information and Higher Education Kamran Bangash Wednesday said here that PML-N leader Maryam Nawaz has set a wrong precedence of taking procession before appearance of national institutions including NAB and such irrational and illogical tactics was tantamount of putting the country back to politics of 90's decade

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Mar, 2021 ) :Special Assistance to the Chief Minister on Information and Higher education Kamran Bangash Wednesday said here that PML-N leader Maryam Nawaz has set a wrong precedence of taking procession before appearance of national institutions including NAB and such irrational and illogical tactics was tantamount of putting the country back to politics of 90's decade.

Flanked by Culture and Labour Minister Shaukat Youafzai, the CM aide said taking of procession to escape from accountability was not appropriate, adding, the PMLN has an old habit of attacking and ridiculing of the state institutions.

He said 10 years imprisonment can be awarded under NAB law section 31 in case of creating hurdles in its proceedings.

Kamran Bangash said the government would not allow anyone to ridicule or damage sanctity or prestige of national institutions and would ensure supremacy of law.

The CM aide said Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) was protecting its vested interest and the unnatural alliance of PDM was disarrayed. He said PDM's drama and ill designs of Maulana Fazlur Rehman have completely flopped.

Kamran Bangash said the main objectives of PDM were to protect corruption of its leadership and personal interests. He said the PTI government had inherited poor economy and burden of loans due to wrong policies of previous regimes.

Labour Minister Shaukat Yousafzai said despite coronavirus, the country's exports were being increased, adding, Pakistan's economy had been put on a right track under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

He said the government would not compromise on rule of law and would ensure supremacy of constitution and sanctity of national institutions would be protected at all cost.

The minister opposition parties under PDM were united to protect corruption of their leaders and all their ill designs were stand exposed before people.

He said the government was well aware of problems of price hike and efforts were being made to curb all the issues faced by the public.

He said 3rd wave of coronavirus was of serious and urged the people to strictly follow SOPs to prevent its spread.

Related Topics

Pakistan Imran Khan Corruption Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Prime Minister Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif National Accountability Bureau Exports Poor Education Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz Alliance Price All From Government (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited Opposition Labour Coronavirus

Recent Stories

SBP launches digital FX portal

15 minutes ago

190 vehicles running without number plates seized

2 minutes ago

Tree plantation kicks off at GCWUF

2 minutes ago

American Hunter hunts the highest-rated 41" trophy ..

2 minutes ago

NATO to Keep Working With EU on Joint Response to ..

2 minutes ago

French ex-champion snowboarder Pomagalski killed i ..

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.