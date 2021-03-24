Maryam set wrong precedence of taking procession before appearance of national institutions: Kamran Bangash

Special Assistance to the Chief Minister on Information and Higher Education Kamran Bangash Wednesday said here that PML-N leader Maryam Nawaz has set a wrong precedence of taking procession before appearance of national institutions including NAB and such irrational and illogical tactics was tantamount of putting the country back to politics of 90's decade

Flanked by Culture and Labour Minister Shaukat Youafzai, the CM aide said taking of procession to escape from accountability was not appropriate, adding, the PMLN has an old habit of attacking and ridiculing of the state institutions.

He said 10 years imprisonment can be awarded under NAB law section 31 in case of creating hurdles in its proceedings.

Kamran Bangash said the government would not allow anyone to ridicule or damage sanctity or prestige of national institutions and would ensure supremacy of law.

The CM aide said Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) was protecting its vested interest and the unnatural alliance of PDM was disarrayed. He said PDM's drama and ill designs of Maulana Fazlur Rehman have completely flopped.

Kamran Bangash said the main objectives of PDM were to protect corruption of its leadership and personal interests. He said the PTI government had inherited poor economy and burden of loans due to wrong policies of previous regimes.

Labour Minister Shaukat Yousafzai said despite coronavirus, the country's exports were being increased, adding, Pakistan's economy had been put on a right track under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

He said the government would not compromise on rule of law and would ensure supremacy of constitution and sanctity of national institutions would be protected at all cost.

The minister opposition parties under PDM were united to protect corruption of their leaders and all their ill designs were stand exposed before people.

He said the government was well aware of problems of price hike and efforts were being made to curb all the issues faced by the public.

He said 3rd wave of coronavirus was of serious and urged the people to strictly follow SOPs to prevent its spread.