Maryam, Shahbaz to make a sprint if government agrees to allow to go abroad: Minister for Science and Technology Fawad Chaudhry

ISLAMABAD (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 22nd February, 2020) Minister for Science and Technology Fawad Chaudhry has said if Federal government agrees to allow Maryam Nawaz and Hamza Shahbaz Sharif to go abroad they will leave their shoes and run away.

In his statement on his twitter, Fawad Chaudhry said Saturday " this is for the information of political gurus who are pinning hopes on Sharif family that Sharif family wants one thing that its remaining family members be allowed to go abroad.He stated that Sharif family is no more interested in politics at Pakistan.

If government agrees on allowing Maryam and Hamza to go abroad they will leave their shoes and make a sprint.