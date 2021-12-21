UrduPoint.com

Maryam Should Be Ashamed Of Her Party Defeat In KP LG Polls: Farrukh

Muhammad Irfan 8 minutes ago Tue 21st December 2021 | 05:20 PM

Maryam should be ashamed of her party defeat in KP LG polls: Farrukh

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Dec, 2021 ) :Minister of State for Information and broadcasting, Farrukh Habib on Tuesday said Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) vice president Maryam Nawaz should be ashamed of her party's humiliating defeat in the local government elections in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP).

The minister in a news release said she (Maryam) should admit her defeat with open heart as her party remained on the last number in KP-LG polls.

He said after facing losing elections of Gilgit-Baltistan and Azad Jammu and Kashmir the people of KP rejected the PML-N in local government elections.

There was a lack of leadership in PML-N as it had split into factions due to internal rift, he said adding If Shehbaz Sharif looks active in the party than Maryam goes on a rest for two months.

Farrukh said the courts has declared the PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif a fugitive, if (Nawaz) had dare than did not flee the country under the pretext of medical treatment.

He said, "Inflation is a global phenomenon and its effects were felt across the world." He said how people like Maryam who never made purchases from their own money can talk on inflation.

Pakistan Tahreek-e-Insaaf (PTI), he said, has received dozens of applications by the party workers for contesting each seat in the local body elections of KP.

The people have given mandate to PTI in 2018 general elections, he said and expressed the determination for clean sweep in the next general elections of 2023.

"There was no competition between the PTI and Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam Fazl as the later was a party of union council level," he remarked.

