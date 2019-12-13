Maryam should seek answers of 18 questions from Shehbaz instead misleading public on ARU: Shahzad Akbar

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Dec, 2019 ):Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Accountability Barrister Shahzad Akbar Friday said Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) leader Maryam Aurangzeb should seek answers of question asked by him from her leader Shehbaz Sharif instead of misleading the public with her concocted statements regarding the Assets Recovery Unit (ARU).

Maryam Aurangzeb, he said, had been provided full information regarding her queries on the ARU's achievements, its administrative expenditure, details of the tours made by the ARU officials, including Special Assistant to the PM on Accountability, who heads the unit, and expenses incurred on them, and the authority under which the same were conducted, besides any proposal to carry out performance-based audit of such unit.

Shahzad Akbar said he had also raised 18 questions for her leader Mian Shehbaz Sharif, which were still unattended. Maryam Aurangzeb should better ask her leader to give answer of those questions instead of making attempts for a way out, he said while addressing a press conference.

Responding to her allegations levelled in a media talk, Shahzad Akbar said Khurram Dastagir had criticized the Anti-Corruption Department of Punjab as it had retrieved its land worth Rs129 billion from his illegal possession.

He said Maryam's queries had no substance as she had no knowledge of the ARU's structure and its working. He said the establishment of ARU was approved by the Federal Cabinet for recovery of unlawful assets abroad. It was headed by him and comprised representatives of Federal Investigation Agency (FIA), National Accountability Bureau (NAB), Federal Board of Revenue (FBR), State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) and private sector. Assets Recovery Unit was in fact a coordinating unit, which provided a forum to law enforcement agencies and relevant institutions to trace / detect new cases and fast track all existing cases of off-shore assets made from unlawfully acquired wealth at home and their repatriation, he added.

"The afore-mentioned agencies and organizations eventually recover the looted public money either through taxation, plea bargain or direct recovery, as the case may be," he explained.

He said a task force formed by the Supreme Court of Pakistan in 2018 had recommended that all the law enforcing and investigation bodies, which were working in silos, required a unified platform to share information for swift investigation and recoveries in different cases. The present government acted upon that recommendation by setting up ARU.