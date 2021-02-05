UrduPoint.com
Maryam Showed Enmity Towards PM On Kashmir Solidarity Day: Shibli

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Fri 05th February 2021 | 07:00 PM

Maryam showed enmity towards PM on Kashmir Solidarity Day: Shibli

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Feb, 2021 ) :Minister for Information and Broadcasting Senator Shibli Faraz Friday said even on the Kashmir Solidarity Day, Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz leader Maryam Nawaz showed enmity towards Prime Minister Imran Khan.

The minister, in a tweet, said the opposition leaders had gone mad and crazy in their animosity towards Imran Khan. They were was neither interested in the Kashmir cause nor the national interest was dear to them.

They were in the habit of preferring their personal interests over the national ones, he added.

