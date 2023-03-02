UrduPoint.com

Maryam Slams IK For Striking "cruel Deal" With IMF

Muhammad Irfan Published March 02, 2023 | 11:52 PM

Maryam slams IK for striking "cruel deal" with IMF

In a scathing attack on Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan, Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) Chief Organizer Maryam Nawaz on Thursday accused the former of plunging the country into economic turmoil by inking "cruel deal" with the International Monetary Fund (IMF)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Mar, 2023 ) :In a scathing attack on Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan, Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) Chief Organizer Maryam Nawaz on Thursday accused the former of plunging the country into economic turmoil by inking "cruel deal" with the International Monetary Fund (IMF).

In a series of tweets on Thursday, Maryam Nawaz blamed the PTI government's "merciless looting, incompetence, wrong priorities, and breaching the cruel deal with IMF" for the country's economic woes.

Maryam Nawaz also accused the ousted prime minister for creating chaos and an economic mess in the country.

Responding to Imran Khan's recent statement, Maryam Nawaz retorted, "Mighty audacious of you to criticize those who're undoing your mess created through your ruthless plunder, incompetence, misplaced priorities, a cruel deal that you struck with IMF & then its breach that plunged the country into economic turmoil." Maryam Nawaz also accused the PTI government's economic policies had caused significant harm to the people of Pakistan.

She criticized Imran Khan and asked him to acknowledge those who had "nursed" him for four years. She vowed to prevent such a crisis from happening again and added, "God willing, we will not allow this to happen."

Related Topics

Pakistan Attack Imran Khan IMF Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Prime Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz God From Government

Recent Stories

UN Welcomes Blinken-Lavrov Direct Talks at G20 Min ..

UN Welcomes Blinken-Lavrov Direct Talks at G20 Ministerial - Spokesman

6 minutes ago
 Pentagon Says Austin Will Depart This Weekend for ..

Pentagon Says Austin Will Depart This Weekend for Trip to Jordan, Egypt, Israel

6 minutes ago
 UN expert decries 'catastrophic' cuts in food aid ..

UN expert decries 'catastrophic' cuts in food aid for Rohingya Muslims in Bangla ..

6 minutes ago
 210 civilians killed in 24 days of Somaliland clas ..

210 civilians killed in 24 days of Somaliland clashes

7 minutes ago
 Capital Development Authority (CDA) board approves ..

Capital Development Authority (CDA) board approves to establish PHA

8 minutes ago
 Law Minister Azam Nazeer Tarar decides not to take ..

Law Minister Azam Nazeer Tarar decides not to take salary, allowances

8 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.