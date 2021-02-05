GILGIT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Feb, 2021 ) :Gilgit-Baltistan Information Minister Fatehullah Friday said that Maryam Safdar's speech on the occasion of Kashmir Solidarity Day in Muzaffarabad was in fact Modi's language.

Talking to media, he said that instead of unity on Kashmir Solidarity Day, Maryam Safdar and Bilawal Zardari proved to be mentally inferior.

He said that on the occasion of Kashmir Solidarity Day Maryam Safdar and Bilawal Zardari have tried to undermine national unity through their speeches.