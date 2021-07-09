Maryam starts telling lies again: Shahbaz Gill

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jul, 2021 ) :Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Political Communication, Dr Shahbaz Gill on Friday said the nation knew the real face of Na-ahl (disqualified) League (PML-N).

Responding to a statement of Pakistan Muslim League -Nawaz leader Maryam Safdar, he said she had again started telling lies and trying to deceive the public.

He said Maryam, who was calling herself the daughter of Kashmir, should tell the people as to why the oppressors of Kashmirs were their family friends.

"Those who call themselves sincere to Kashmir, tell why they stopped the Pakistan High Commission from talking about India." Those who had developed personal relations and friendship with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi were not loyal to Kashmir cause, as they were exchanging gifts with the oppressor (Modi) who was humiliating Kashmiris, he added.

PML-N leaderships' pro-Indian narrative was an insult to Kashmir's struggle for independence. Those who propagated the Indian narrative in Pakistan would face defeat in AJK elections, he said.

They (PML-N leadership) tried to make the state institutions controversial just to cover their wrongdoings.

Those who are not getting candidates for the elections are chanting victory slogans, he said adding, four of your former ministers left the party and returned the party tickets issued for Kashmir elections.

Several people, including Advisor to the President and Member Assembly, have left the party. Those who are chanting slogans of victory today, would be found crying for rigging allegations tomorrow, he added.