UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Maryam Starts Telling Lies Again: Shahbaz Gill

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 19 seconds ago Fri 09th July 2021 | 08:53 PM

Maryam starts telling lies again: Shahbaz Gill

Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Political Communication, Dr Shahbaz Gill on Friday said the nation knew the real face of Na-ahl (disqualified) League (PML-N).

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jul, 2021 ) :Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Political Communication, Dr Shahbaz Gill on Friday said the nation knew the real face of Na-ahl (disqualified) League (PML-N).

Responding to a statement of Pakistan Muslim League -Nawaz leader Maryam Safdar, he said she had again started telling lies and trying to deceive the public.

He said Maryam, who was calling herself the daughter of Kashmir, should tell the people as to why the oppressors of Kashmirs were their family friends.

"Those who call themselves sincere to Kashmir, tell why they stopped the Pakistan High Commission from talking about India." Those who had developed personal relations and friendship with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi were not loyal to Kashmir cause, as they were exchanging gifts with the oppressor (Modi) who was humiliating Kashmiris, he added.

PML-N leaderships' pro-Indian narrative was an insult to Kashmir's struggle for independence. Those who propagated the Indian narrative in Pakistan would face defeat in AJK elections, he said.

They (PML-N leadership) tried to make the state institutions controversial just to cover their wrongdoings.

Those who are not getting candidates for the elections are chanting victory slogans, he said adding, four of your former ministers left the party and returned the party tickets issued for Kashmir elections.

Several people, including Advisor to the President and Member Assembly, have left the party. Those who are chanting slogans of victory today, would be found crying for rigging allegations tomorrow, he added.

Related Topics

Assembly Pakistan India Prime Minister Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz Narendra Modi Independence Azad Jammu And Kashmir Muslim Family From

Recent Stories

Punjab University announces summer vacations

17 seconds ago

NTC MD visits PSCA for PEHL-911 establishment

19 seconds ago

KP CM performs ground breaking of uplift schemes w ..

22 seconds ago

Rio to allow fans for Brazil-Argentina final of Co ..

25 seconds ago

COVID-19 claims 17 more lives in Sindh

3 minutes ago

Madrid Cautions EU Countries Against Rushing to Cu ..

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.