Maryam stresses youth participation in national development

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Feb, 2023 ) :Senior Vice President and Chief Organiser Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Maryam Nawaz on Wednesday stressed the importance of youth's participation in the process of country's progress and development, saying the objective could not be achieved through any other means.

Addressing a meeting of the young party leaders from Punjab, she said that the majority of the country's population consisted of youth and it was a golden opportunity to get benefit by utilising them in country's development.

She said the PML-N had always priortised provision of employment, education, health and development opportunities to the youth, adding that many initiatives like prime minister's youth loan scheme and employment programmes were started by the PML-N. Maryam said that free education and various local and foreign scholarship programmes were also started by the PML-N besides providing laptops to students so that they could become part of the revolution in Information Technology sector.

She said there was a need to excel in IT and e-commerce to compete in the world market and the youth should make more progress in these sectors.

Maryam Nawaz said Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif had launched interest-free loan scheme on easy terms for the youth, adding that the youth were encouraged to take benefit from the opportunity. She said that the agriculture sector and women had been included particularly in the initiative so that youth from every part of the country could benefit from the initiative.

She said that the youth would also be made vibrant part of the party and asserted to further strengthen the structure of the party.

Earlier, the meeting discussed organisational structure of the youth wing and the social media of the party. It also reviewed various suggestions for resolving problems faced by the youth along with consultation on youth policy.