UrduPoint.com

Maryam Stresses Youth Participation In National Development

Sumaira FH Published February 15, 2023 | 05:10 PM

Maryam stresses youth participation in national development

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Feb, 2023 ) :Senior Vice President and Chief Organiser Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Maryam Nawaz on Wednesday stressed the importance of youth's participation in the process of country's progress and development, saying the objective could not be achieved through any other means.

Addressing a meeting of the young party leaders from Punjab, she said that the majority of the country's population consisted of youth and it was a golden opportunity to get benefit by utilising them in country's development.

She said the PML-N had always priortised provision of employment, education, health and development opportunities to the youth, adding that many initiatives like prime minister's youth loan scheme and employment programmes were started by the PML-N. Maryam said that free education and various local and foreign scholarship programmes were also started by the PML-N besides providing laptops to students so that they could become part of the revolution in Information Technology sector.

She said there was a need to excel in IT and e-commerce to compete in the world market and the youth should make more progress in these sectors.

Maryam Nawaz said Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif had launched interest-free loan scheme on easy terms for the youth, adding that the youth were encouraged to take benefit from the opportunity. She said that the agriculture sector and women had been included particularly in the initiative so that youth from every part of the country could benefit from the initiative.

She said that the youth would also be made vibrant part of the party and asserted to further strengthen the structure of the party.

Earlier, the meeting discussed organisational structure of the youth wing and the social media of the party. It also reviewed various suggestions for resolving problems faced by the youth along with consultation on youth policy.

Related Topics

Pakistan Shahbaz Sharif Loan Prime Minister World Maryam Nawaz Sharif Technology Education Punjab Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz Social Media Agriculture Young Progress Women Gold Market Muslim From Employment

Recent Stories

Follow LHC’s orders for election in Punjab: CJP ..

Follow LHC’s orders for election in Punjab: CJP Bandial

20 minutes ago
 Tunisian PM visits Museum of the Future

Tunisian PM visits Museum of the Future

26 minutes ago
 First Middle East LNG Cargo to Germany successfull ..

First Middle East LNG Cargo to Germany successfully delivered by ADNOC

2 hours ago
 UAE Foreign Minister meets US counterpart, senator ..

UAE Foreign Minister meets US counterpart, senators in Washington

2 hours ago
 Gargash meets British delegation, explores coopera ..

Gargash meets British delegation, explores cooperation

3 hours ago
 IAEA DG Rafael calls on FM Bilawal Bhutto

IAEA DG Rafael calls on FM Bilawal Bhutto

4 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.