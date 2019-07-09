UrduPoint.com
Maryam Summoned In Fake Trust Deed Case On July 19

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Tue 09th July 2019 | 05:05 PM

Maryam summoned in fake trust deed case on July 19

The Accountability Court-I (AC-I) of Islamabad Tuesday summoned Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz's (PML-N) Vice President Maryam Safdar on July 19 for submitting a fabricated trust deed in the Avenfield property reference

AC-I Judge Muhammad Bashir issued the summon notice to the PML-N leader on an application of National Accountability Bureau (NAB) seeking a trial against Maryam for allegedly submitting the fake trust deed in London flats case.

AC-I Judge Muhammad Bashir issued the summon notice to the PML-N leader on an application of National Accountability Bureau (NAB) seeking a trial against Maryam for allegedly submitting the fake trust deed in London flats case.

The NAB stated in its plea that Maryam had submitted the fake trust deed related to the Avenefield flats to the accountability court during trial in a corruption reference.

It may be mentioned that the accountability court on July 6, 2018 sentenced former prime minister Nawaz Sharif to 10 years imprisonment along with a fine of �8 million after finding him guilty in the Avenfield properties case.

The court also announced seven-year imprisonment for Maryam with a fine �2 million whereas her husband Capt (r) Muhammad Safdar was given a one year jail term.

The convict were released in September last year after the Islamabad High Court (IHC) suspended their sentences. The NAB challenged the IHC order in the Supreme Court.

