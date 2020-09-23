Maryam tells a lie to nation without feeling shame: Dr Gill

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Sep, 2020 ) :Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Political Communication, Dr Shahbaz Gill Wednesday said the Maryam Nawaz had always told a lie to the nation without feeling shame.

The PML-N leaders had badly exposed themselves by loathing the national institutions while the government was not only respecting the institutions, but also supporting them, he said while talking to a private news channel.

Gill said Maryam Nawaz had always showed detestation with those talking about accountability of corrupts and plunderers as she was involved in massive corruption and money laundering cases.

Replying to a question, Dr Gill said the civil and military leadership were on same page regarding national security matters and both were playing role to promote the country's integrity and sovereignty among the world.