UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Maryam Tells A Lie To Nation Without Feeling Shame: Dr Gill

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 24 seconds ago Wed 23rd September 2020 | 10:40 PM

Maryam tells a lie to nation without feeling shame: Dr Gill

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Sep, 2020 ) :Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Political Communication, Dr Shahbaz Gill Wednesday said the Maryam Nawaz had always told a lie to the nation without feeling shame.

The PML-N leaders had badly exposed themselves by loathing the national institutions while the government was not only respecting the institutions, but also supporting them, he said while talking to a private news channel.

Gill said Maryam Nawaz had always showed detestation with those talking about accountability of corrupts and plunderers as she was involved in massive corruption and money laundering cases.

Replying to a question, Dr Gill said the civil and military leadership were on same page regarding national security matters and both were playing role to promote the country's integrity and sovereignty among the world.

Related Topics

Corruption Prime Minister World Maryam Nawaz Sharif Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz Same Money Government

Recent Stories

Unveiling Samsung Galaxy S20 FE: Fan Favorite Feat ..

7 minutes ago

Sharjah announces guidelines for travellers

1 hour ago

Samsung S20: Battery and Colors

2 hours ago

Samsung S20 FE introduces “Impressive Camera”

3 hours ago

Samsung S20 FE stuns phone users with heart-touchi ..

3 hours ago

Abu Dhabi Global Goals House explores internationa ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.