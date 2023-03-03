Maryam to address PML-N convention in Gujranwala today: Marriyum

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Mar, 2023 ) :Pakistan Muslim League-N's spokesperson Marriyum Aurangzeb said on Friday that Senior Vice President of the party Maryam Nawaz will arrive today in Gujranwala for a two-day convention.

Maryam Nawaz will address the PML-N organizational convention today at Ghulam Hussain Park, Gujranwala, she said.

Marriyum Aurangzeb, who is also the minister for information and broadcasting, said that Maryam Nawaz would also chair an organizational meeting of the party on March 4.

She said that local presidents and general secretaries of the party will attend the meeting in which the organizational structure and performance of the party will be reviewed.

Maryam Nawaz will also meet office bearers of social media team, women and youth wings of the party.

Maryam Nawaz had started nationwide organizational tours from February 1 and so far visited Bahawalpur, Multan, Abbottabad, Rawalpindi, Sargodha and Sahiwal divisions and Islamabad.