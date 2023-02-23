Maryam to address PML-N organizational convention today: Marriyum

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Feb, 2023 ) :Pakistan Muslim League (Nawaz) spokesperson Marriyum Aurangzeb Thursday said that PML-N Senior Vice President Maryam Nawaz Sharif was due in Sargodha today on a two-day visit in connection with the party's reorganization.

She would address an organizational convention in Sargodha today, she said in a statement.

Marriyum Aurangzeb, who is also Minister for Information and Broadcasting said Maryam Nawaz would preside over an organizational meeting on Friday in Sargodha which would be attended by local presidents and general secretaries of the party.

She said that the organizational structure and performance of the party will be reviewed in the meeting.

Maryam Nawaz will also meet social media, women and youth wing officials, Marriyum Aurangzeb said.

It is worth a mention that Maryam Nawaz who is also Chief Organizer of the PML-N had started organizational tours from February.

She has so far visited Bahawalpur, Multan, Abbottabad, Islamabad and Rawalpindi divisions.