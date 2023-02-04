Maryam to address PML-N workers' convention in Abbottabad on Feb 9

(@FahadShabbir)

Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) Senior Vice President and Chief Organiser Maryam Nawaz would visit Abbottabad on February 9 and also address a PML-N workers' convention

This was announced by Federal Minister for Parliamentary Affairs Murtaza Javed Abbasi while chairing a meeting here on Saturday.

The meeting in this regard decided to organize an impressive reception for Maryam Nawaz and started preparations for the workers' convention. The meeting was attended by the leaders from across Hazara division.

The minister said that Maryam Nawaz would address the PML-N workers' convention on February 9, at 2 pm where party workers would also host a reception for their leader.

He said that Hazara is the hub of PML-N, our party has not only given the motorway to the region but also formed Hazara Electricity Supply Company (HAZECO) and would continue to serve the masses.

In the meeting, former chief minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Peer Sabir Shah, former federal minister Sardar Muhammad Yousuf, MNA Dr. Malik Sajjad, Shah Jahan Yousuf, Sardar Aurangzeb Nalotha, Sardar Fareed, Gul Badshah, Sardar Zahoor, Malik Muhabat Awan, Sardar Mushtaq, Hamid Shah, Junaid Qasim, president women wing Hazara division Dr. Shaista Jadoon, former MPA Amna Sardar and others were present.