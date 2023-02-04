UrduPoint.com

Maryam To Address PML-N Workers' Convention In Abbottabad On Feb 9

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 04, 2023 | 08:27 PM

Maryam to address PML-N workers' convention in Abbottabad on Feb 9

Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) Senior Vice President and Chief Organiser Maryam Nawaz would visit Abbottabad on February 9 and also address a PML-N workers' convention

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Feb, 2023 ) :Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) Senior Vice President and Chief Organiser Maryam Nawaz would visit Abbottabad on February 9 and also address a PML-N workers' convention.

This was announced by Federal Minister for Parliamentary Affairs Murtaza Javed Abbasi while chairing a meeting here on Saturday.

The meeting in this regard decided to organize an impressive reception for Maryam Nawaz and started preparations for the workers' convention. The meeting was attended by the leaders from across Hazara division.

The minister said that Maryam Nawaz would address the PML-N workers' convention on February 9, at 2 pm where party workers would also host a reception for their leader.

He said that Hazara is the hub of PML-N, our party has not only given the motorway to the region but also formed Hazara Electricity Supply Company (HAZECO) and would continue to serve the masses.

In the meeting, former chief minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Peer Sabir Shah, former federal minister Sardar Muhammad Yousuf, MNA Dr. Malik Sajjad, Shah Jahan Yousuf, Sardar Aurangzeb Nalotha, Sardar Fareed, Gul Badshah, Sardar Zahoor, Malik Muhabat Awan, Sardar Mushtaq, Hamid Shah, Junaid Qasim, president women wing Hazara division Dr. Shaista Jadoon, former MPA Amna Sardar and others were present.

Related Topics

Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Electricity Abbottabad Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz Motorway Sardar Muhammad Yousuf Company Visit Hub February Women From

Recent Stories

Meera maintains positive thoughts towards everyone

Meera maintains positive thoughts towards everyone

5 minutes ago
 Burjeel Holdings, France&#039;s IFEM Endo partner ..

Burjeel Holdings, France&#039;s IFEM Endo partner to provide specialised care to ..

13 minutes ago
 Sharjah Ruler attends lecture on latest cancer tre ..

Sharjah Ruler attends lecture on latest cancer treatment developments

28 minutes ago
 Woman killed husband over family feud in Hazro

Woman killed husband over family feud in Hazro

59 seconds ago
 Current account deficit increased country's econom ..

Current account deficit increased country's economic problems: Ahsan

1 minute ago
 Urdu poet, writer, translator Baqar Naqvi remember ..

Urdu poet, writer, translator Baqar Naqvi remembered

1 minute ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.