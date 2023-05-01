(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st May, 2023 ) :Minister for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb said on Monday that Vice President and Chief Organizer of Pakistan Muslim League (N) Maryam Nawaz will address a convention on the occasion of International Labour Day today.

The convention will be held at PML-N Central Office 180, H Model Town, Lahore, she said in a tweet.

Protection, promotion and future measures for workers' rights will be discussed, she said.