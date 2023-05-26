UrduPoint.com

Maryam To Address Youth Convention In Vehari: Marriyum

Sumaira FH Published May 26, 2023 | 12:30 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th May, 2023 ) :Minister for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb on Friday said that Vice President and Chief Organizer of Pakistan Muslim League (Nawaz) Maryam Nawaz Sharif will address the Youth Convention in Vehari today.

In a tweet, she said, "Youth have to participate in the development of Pakistan with positive thinking."The minister said the youth will get employment again and business activities will prosper in the country, (In sha'Allah).

