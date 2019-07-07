UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Maryam To Be Accountable If Failed To Prove Video Evidence: Usman

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Sun 07th July 2019 | 11:30 AM

Maryam to be accountable if failed to prove video evidence: Usman

ISLAMABAD, Jul 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jul, 2019 ) :Special Assistant to Prime Minister (SAPM) on Youth Affairs Usman Dar has said inquiry should be conducted if Maryam Safdar's evidence against accountability court judge proved wrong.

Former prime minister Nawaz Sharif and former president Asif Ali Zardari were confining in jail on corruption charges as they both had done massive corruption and money laundering, he said while talking to a private news channel.

The special assistant said construction work on 'Naya Pakistan Housing Project' would start from next month, adding that 40 industries were attached with Naya Pakistan Housing Project while Rs one billion have been set aside for 'Kamyab Jawan Program'.

He urged youth to work with integrity and responsibly.

Replying to a question, he called Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan as best Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Information Broadcasting terming her performance performance exceptional.

Related Topics

Nawaz Sharif Asif Ali Zardari Corruption Prime Minister Naya Pakistan Jail Firdous Ashiq Awan Money From Best Billion Court Housing

Recent Stories

Singer Ali Noor is recovering

16 minutes ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

1 hour ago

Latest Gold Rate for Jul 7, 2019 in Pakistan

1 hour ago

Coalition Air Forces intercept, down drone launche ..

11 hours ago

US welcomes Sudan deal as &#039;important step for ..

11 hours ago

Girl hit to death in Khanewal

12 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.