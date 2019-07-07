Maryam to be accountable if failed to prove video evidence: Usman

ISLAMABAD, Jul 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jul, 2019 ) :Special Assistant to Prime Minister (SAPM) on Youth Affairs Usman Dar has said inquiry should be conducted if Maryam Safdar's evidence against accountability court judge proved wrong.

Former prime minister Nawaz Sharif and former president Asif Ali Zardari were confining in jail on corruption charges as they both had done massive corruption and money laundering, he said while talking to a private news channel.

The special assistant said construction work on 'Naya Pakistan Housing Project' would start from next month, adding that 40 industries were attached with Naya Pakistan Housing Project while Rs one billion have been set aside for 'Kamyab Jawan Program'.

He urged youth to work with integrity and responsibly.

Replying to a question, he called Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan as best Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Information Broadcasting terming her performance performance exceptional.