Maryam To Chair Meeting Of PML-N Youth Wings At District Level: Marriyum

Umer Jamshaid Published February 15, 2023 | 12:30 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Feb, 2023 ) :Pakistan Muslim League (Nawaz) spokesperson Marriyum Aurangzeb said on Wednesday that a meeting of the party's youth wings officials of different districts of Punjab will be held today at Model Town, Lahore.

In a statement, she said that party's Senior Vice President and Chief Organizer Maryam Nawaz will preside over the meeting.

The meeting would review the organizational structure of the youth wing and the social media section, she added.

She said that problems faced by the youth would be discussed and suggestions from them will be taken.

Officials of Youth Wings will give suggestions for the preparation of 'Youth Charter', the minister said adding that consultation on youth policy would also be in the meeting.

She said that Maryam Nawaz will throw light on the PML-N priorities for youth development policy.

