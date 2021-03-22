UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Maryam Trying To Get Away With Loot: Ali Haider Zaidi

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Mon 22nd March 2021 | 10:14 PM

Maryam trying to get away with loot: Ali Haider Zaidi

Minister for Maritime Affairs Ali Haider Zaidi Monday said Maryam Safdar was in frame of mind that she would be escaped by creating riot in front of the National Accountability Bureau (NAB)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Mar, 2021 ) :Minister for Maritime Affairs Ali Haider Zaidi Monday said Maryam Safdar was in frame of mind that she would be escaped by creating riot in front of the National Accountability Bureau (NAB).

He tweeted, "Maryam Safdar getting more delusional every day, thinking she will get off the hook if she takes along corrupt Pakistan Democratic Movement mafia bosses to her NAB hearings." The minister said, "She thinks she will get away with her loot by creating a riot in front of NAB." "She should act her age...not her shoe size," he proposed.

Related Topics

Pakistan National Accountability Bureau Ali Haider

Recent Stories

US Seeks Further Dialogue With Turkey on S-400 Bil ..

1 minute ago

Sindh Police Twitter handle hacked

1 minute ago

Govt ready to sit with opposition for legislation ..

1 minute ago

1,000 armed policemen deployed on Pakistan Day

1 minute ago

CTO urges motorcyclists to use helmet

24 minutes ago

EU advises against using drug ivermectin for Covid ..

24 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.