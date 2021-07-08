UrduPoint.com
Maryam Trying To Hoodwink Kashmiris: Dr Shahbaz Gill

Thu 08th July 2021

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jul, 2021 ) :Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Political Communication, Dr Shahbaz Gill on Thursday said that Maryam Safdar was trying to hoodwink Kashmiris through different statements.

Raising questions on PML-N leader including Maryam Sardar's visit to Kashmir, Dr Shahbaz Gill said she was trying to seek votes from Kashmiris whose leadership her father had refused to meet.

Nawaz Sharif went to Jindal's house to drink coffee instead of meeting Hurriyat leadership, Shahbaz Gill said adding, today, Kashmiri people would ask Maryam Safdar why her father did not meet the Hurriyat leadership.

Kashmiris would ask why Nawaz Sharif met Jindal instead of Hurriyat leadership. Kashmiris would say that those who met Jindal, should also get votes from him, he said and added, Kashmiris would ask why Nawaz Sharif was in mute mode on the arrest of Kulbhushan Jadhav.

Kashmiris would ask why Nawaz Sharif did not name Kulbhushan for two, three years.

Dr Shahbaz said, Kashmiris would ask why Foreign Office was pressured, not to mention "Kashmir" in any speech.

Kashmiris would also ask that your brother has invested heavily in 'Gupta' Industries recently, he added.

Maryam Bibi! Are your brothers meeting Ram Das nowadays? Maryam Bibi! Kashmiris would definitely ask you questions, but you would not get votes, he said.

"You are going there, only under efforts to get NRO and if not given, you could start crying for allegation of rigging in Kashmir elections, Dr Shahbaz added.

