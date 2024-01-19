Maryam urges youth to vote for PML N in elections

(@FahadShabbir)

KHANEWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jan, 2024) PML-N Senior Vice President Maryam Nawaz on Friday urged the people, particularly youth, to vote for the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N).

Addressing a large gathering at the Railway Ground, she said the people of Khanewal had demonstrated their loyalty in extreme cold and harsh conditions, proving that they stand with Quaid Nawaz Sharif.

Even during the 2018 manipulated elections, they stood firm with their leader, she added.

Maryam, who is also Chief Organizer of PML-N, highlighted that the party faced oppression but its leadership did not bow down, confronted the fake government through 2018 elections, and stood steadfast.

She asserted that inflation was not the fault of her party and Nawaz Sharif.

She said Nawaz Sharif had never asked anyone to attack national monuments and law enforcement agencies, or unveil official secrets.

She emphasized that Nawaz Sharif faced dismissal from government for not taking salary from his son.

Maryam Nawaz criticized PTI's fake intra-party elections and contrasted it with those of the PML-N, which were held openly.

She asked the youth of Khanewal whether they wanted explosive devices or laptops, and jobs or sticks in their hands.

Referring to the development projects in Khanewal, she questioned who built the dual carriageway, the motorway, and operated the Orange Line train and metro bus.

She mentioned the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor and recalled the time when bread was available for Rs 2 only.

She affirmed that if Nawaz Sharif returned to power it would be due to the people of Khanewal who did not run away but faced oppression, calamities, and challenges alongside Nawaz Sharif.

Among others Maryam Aurangzeb, Abdul Rahman Kanju, former provincial minister Haji Irfan Ahmed Khan Daha, former MNA and Provincial Assembly candidate Muhammad Khan Daha, Mian Muhammad islam Bodla, and Chaudhry Iftikhar Nazir were present in the meeting.

stated that "politics involves ups and downs, but a true leader is one who does not run away out of fear".

