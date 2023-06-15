UrduPoint.com

Maryam Visits Youth Coordinator Kirmani's Residence

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published June 15, 2023 | 11:51 PM

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Chief Organiser Maryam Nawaz on Thursday visited the residence of party's Punjab Youth Coordinator Syed Ashiq Hussain Kirmani to condole the death of his brother in law

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Chief Organiser Maryam Nawaz on Thursday visited the residence of party's Punjab Youth Coordinator Syed Ashiq Hussain Kirmani to condole the death of his brother in law.

Maryam Nawaz expressed heartfelt condolence over the death and offered Fateha for the departed soul.

Party Quaid Muhammad Nawaz Sharif also spoke to Ashiq Kirmani on telephone and expressed grief over the death of the youth coordinator's brother in law.

Ashiq Kirmani thanked Maryam Nawaz for visiting him to condole the death of his brother in law.

